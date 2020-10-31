KBC Group NV Has $15.89 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.74% of California Water Service Group worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of -0.02. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

