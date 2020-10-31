KBC Group NV Has $14.97 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 273.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after buying an additional 989,754 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 292,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after buying an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after buying an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

