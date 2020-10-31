KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SO opened at $57.45 on Friday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.