KBC Group NV Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in General Motors by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in General Motors by 706.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after buying an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

