KBC Group NV Buys 5,751 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 157.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 124,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 76,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $308.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

