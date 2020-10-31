KBC Group NV Buys 45,097 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,097 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

