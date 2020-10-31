KBC Group NV Buys 41,357 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $186.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $215.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.15.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

