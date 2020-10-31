KBC Group NV Buys 20,107 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 581,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.44 and its 200-day moving average is $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

