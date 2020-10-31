KBC Group NV Buys 195,798 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 256.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,798 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS opened at $82.72 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

