KBC Group NV Buys 16,653 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $270.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

