KBC Group NV Buys 16,616 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 386,086 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $585,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,713.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

