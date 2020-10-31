KBC Group NV Acquires 86,391 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $89.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.