KBC Group NV Acquires 483,869 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2,586.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,515,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $437,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,477,000 after acquiring an additional 89,512 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,847,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 604,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,657,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,747 shares during the period.

WTRG stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

