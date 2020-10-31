KBC Group NV Acquires 3,032 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $259.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

