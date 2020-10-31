K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of LRN stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that K12 will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in K12 by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the third quarter valued at $636,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in K12 by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.