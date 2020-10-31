JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Shares Gap Down to $92.50

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.50, but opened at $89.00. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 1,044 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $371.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.29.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

