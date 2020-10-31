Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Alterola Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Get Alterola Biotech alerts:

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alterola Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alterola Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Alterola Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alterola Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alterola Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterola Biotech during the third quarter worth about $5,317,000.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alterola Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterola Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.