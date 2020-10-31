JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

