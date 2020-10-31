Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of LYV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $72,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

