Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,163.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 830,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 793,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 518,350 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

