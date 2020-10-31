Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Acerinox in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

