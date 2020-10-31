Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

Shares of BYD opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,773 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

