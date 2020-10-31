Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,837,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

