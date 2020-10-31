James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 265496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in James River Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth $288,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 119.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

