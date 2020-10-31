Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $8,648,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

