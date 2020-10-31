Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Itron stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

