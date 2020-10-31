Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Up 6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price rose 6% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 791,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 528,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Specifically, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 183,456 shares of company stock valued at $95,397 over the last quarter.

Get Isoray alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISR shares. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Isoray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.