iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 57.9% in October

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87.

