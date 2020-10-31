iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

VLUE stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04.

