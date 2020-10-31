iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 27.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

