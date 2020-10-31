Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 10,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,607% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

LEG stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

