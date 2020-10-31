Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Call Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,970 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,100 call options.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $33.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

