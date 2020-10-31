Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 136.1% in October

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the September 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,720 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 341,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,073,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,308,000.

KBWB stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

