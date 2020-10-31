Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

