Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Intevac stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Intevac by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intevac by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

