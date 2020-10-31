International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. International Paper makes up approximately 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

