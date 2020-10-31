InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $69.12.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
