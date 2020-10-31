InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

