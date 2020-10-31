Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

