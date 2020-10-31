Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.