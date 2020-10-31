Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

