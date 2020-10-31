Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

