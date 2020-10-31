Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

