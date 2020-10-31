Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

