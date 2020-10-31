Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of IART opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $336,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

