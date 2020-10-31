Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO Sells 22,282 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $687.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.