Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells 6,498 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CAT stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 133.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

