Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Buys 61,924 Shares of Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III bought 61,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LOB stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.