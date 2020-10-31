Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $855.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inseego by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

