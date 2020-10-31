Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $149.30 and last traded at $136.35, with a volume of 329731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.97.

The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Morgan Stanley cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

