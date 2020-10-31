Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI opened at $139.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 166.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Inphi during the second quarter valued at $2,115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 64,581.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Inphi by 116.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 238,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.